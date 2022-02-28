Firms with attendance incentives tied to sick leave may face ‘enforcement action’ from 2023: MOM

SINGAPORE: From next year, companies that continue to have attendance-related incentive schemes that consider employees' use of sick leave could face "enforcement action", including a suspension of work pass privileges, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

"The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) will engage and advise employers who still continue with such schemes to stop doing so," he said.

"If they continue with the practice, TAFEP will recommend to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to take enforcement action."

Dr Koh was replying to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) about whether the Government will stop companies from issuing an attendance bonus, which can be a disincentive for employees taking medical leave when they are ill.

Incentives for workers who do not take medical leave made the news recently after a pest control technician was jailed for refusing a COVID-19 swab test because he did not want to forfeit a monthly work incentive.