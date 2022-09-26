New Deputy Attorney-General appointed; Hri Kumar to become High Court judge

SINGAPORE: The President has appointed High Court judge Justice Ang Cheng Hock as Deputy Attorney-General for a term of two years with effect from Oct 1, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a media release on Monday (Sep 26).

Moving in the opposite direction is Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair. He was appointed as High Court Judge with effect from Jan 2, 2023, AGC said.

In other senior management appointments, Mr Lucien Wong has been reappointed as Attorney-General for a further term of three years, from Jan 14, 2023 to Jan 13, 2026.

Mr Wong first took the role in 2017 and was reappointed in 2020.

In Singapore, the Attorney-General plays the role of public prosecutor and has the powers to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for any offence.