Framework for Attorney-General to intervene in cases based on role as 'guardian of the public interest': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Amendments to the law to create a statutory framework for the Attorney-General's right to intervene in court proceedings are aimed at "lending certainty" and are based on the position's established role as "guardian of the public interest", said Law Minister K Shanmugam.

This will allow "parties to proceed expeditiously to the substantive issues of the case", he said in Parliament on Tuesday (Sep 14).

"The addition of the (Attorney-General) to the proceedings is a procedural step. It does not mean that either of the original parties has somehow lost or won the original lawsuit," he added.

Mr Shanmugam was responding to questions from various Members of Parliament during the debate on the Courts (Civil and Criminal Justice) Reform Bill.

The Bill was passed on Tuesday after a debate on Monday and Tuesday.

It represents the "latest instalment of our continual efforts to improve" the justice system, said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Monday during the second reading of the Bill.

The Bill will also make hearings conducted using video-link - currently allowed under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act - a permanent feature, and allow for witnesses to give evidence via video-link, even if not in Singapore.

It would also allow for lawyers to update the court as to the number and availability of witnesses online, and modernise court terminology, updating terms such as “writ of summons” to “originating claim” and renaming “subpoena” to “order to attend court”.

Among those raising concerns was Leader of the Opposition MP Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied), who noted the changes would allow the Attorney-General to intervene in civil proceedings as well.

Mr Singh pointed out there already exists a process under common law that allows for the Attorney-General to apply to intervene, and for the courts to consider the merits of the Attorney-General's application.

He asked why the current procedure, practised in other countries with common law such as Australia and Canada, had to be changed, and if the Government was preparing for possible scenarios under which the changes would be needed.