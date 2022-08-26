Aubeck Kam to be appointed permanent secretary at MHA

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Friday (Aug 26) that Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development) Aubeck Kam will be appointed as Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This comes as Mr Chew Hock Yong will be retiring on Nov 1 after 31 years in public service, said PSD in a news release.

Mr Kam will be appointed concurrently to the role on the same date. He has been Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development) since April 2022.

Mr Chew, 58, joined the public service in 1991 and served in key roles in several ministries. He was appointed Deputy Secretary of the then Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports in 2004 and as Second Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Development in 2014.

Mr Chew also assumed the role of chief executive at the Land Transport Authority in 2010, where "he spearheaded a range of mega transport infrastructure projects, improved the reliability and service quality of the public transport system, and drove industry restructuring of the public rail and bus sectors", said PSD.

From 2016 to 2022, Mr Chew served as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and in 2019 was appointed concurrently as Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) at MHA.

Mr Chew was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2004 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2014 for his outstanding contributions to the public service.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said, “I would like to thank Hock Yong for his many years of dedicated service.

"I would like to express the government’s appreciation to Hock Yong for his leadership and outstanding contributions to the public service and to Singapore.”

Mr Kam, 52, held various appointments in the Singapore Police Force, including as commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division and director of operations.

He served in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and subsequently in the Ministry of Manpower as its Deputy Secretary before his appointment as chief executive officer of the former Media Development Authority in 2010.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information) in 2012 and Permanent Secretary (Manpower) in 2016.