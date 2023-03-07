Logo
Singapore

One person taken to hospital after explosion at Audi service centre in Ubi
The aftermath of an explosion at the Audi service centre at 55 Ubi Road 1 on Mar 7, 2023. (Photos: CNA/Clara Lee)

07 Mar 2023 01:50PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 02:56PM)
SINGAPORE: A person was taken to hospital and about 100 people were evacuated after an explosion at the Audi service centre in Ubi on Tuesday (Mar 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was called to 55 Ubi Road 1 at about 8.55am after the explosion caused a section of the wall at the side of the building to collapse. A person was taken to Raffles Hospital after sustaining a fall in the area, and there were no other reported injuries.

An Audi spokesperson said that the building has been closed off to facilitate ongoing investigations.

The service centre will also remain shut until further notice.

"Audi Singapore is working with the relevant authorities to identify the cause," added the spokesperson.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/mi

