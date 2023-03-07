One person taken to hospital after explosion at Audi service centre in Ubi

SINGAPORE: A person was taken to hospital and about 100 people were evacuated after an explosion at the Audi service centre in Ubi on Tuesday (Mar 7).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force was called to 55 Ubi Road 1 at about 8.55am after the explosion caused a section of the wall at the side of the building to collapse. A person was taken to Raffles Hospital after sustaining a fall in the area, and there were no other reported injuries.
An Audi spokesperson said that the building has been closed off to facilitate ongoing investigations.
The service centre will also remain shut until further notice.
"Audi Singapore is working with the relevant authorities to identify the cause," added the spokesperson.
