S$1 million over-disbursement of grants by CAAS, weakness in controls at PA among lapses flagged by Auditor-General

SINGAPORE: The over-disbursement of grants by S$1 million (US$754,000) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and weaknesses in controls at the People’s Association (PA) were among the lapses flagged by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) on Wednesday (Jul 19).

The AGO’s audit report of public agencies in Singapore for the year 2022/2023 also focused on four key COVID-19 grants – the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), Rental Cash Grant (RCG), Rental Support Scheme (RSS) and the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme.

It raised three areas that public agencies should pay greater attention to when implementing such schemes.

The AGO audited the financial statements of all 16 government ministries, eight organs of state, eight statutory boards, four government-owned companies and two other accounts.

It also conducted selective audits on four statutory boards and four government funds whose financial statements are not audited by the AGO.

USING PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNTS FOR CASH DISBURSEMENTS

The report noted lapses in procurement and weaknesses in controls at the PA.

This includes lapses in the evaluation and award of three tenders. The scores given by the tender evaluation committee for certain criteria could not be substantiated or were incorrectly assessed.

For two of the tenders, the evaluation sub-criteria and scoring methodology were determined only after the tenders had closed.

Three grassroots organisations had also awarded or renewed contracts with two debarred contractors.

The AGO also found inappropriate money management practices for welfare assistance schemes at two grassroots organisations.

One of these organisations transferred S$707,000 from April 2019 to May 2022 to personal bank accounts so staff could withdraw the money for cash disbursements to welfare assistance recipients at festive events. The money was transferred over seven instances, with amounts ranging from S$10,000 to S$200,000.

For the second grassroots organisation, S$334,500 was transferred from July 2020 to November 2021 to a staff member’s personal bank account. This was used to reimburse hawkers and merchants for their claims under a voucher assistance scheme.

This money was transferred over 46 instances, in amounts ranging from S$500 to S$21,200.

According to the PA, these practices were implemented due to operational needs, said the AGO report. It added that this practice was “inappropriate”.

“While AGO’s test checks did not find any evidence of money being lost or misappropriated in the above two cases, such practices pose significant risk of loss or misappropriation,” said the report.

“It would also be unfair for the staff to bear the consequences should the money be unaccounted for during the process.”

For two community service projects that had been in operation for more than 10 years, the grassroots organisations did not enter into formal agreements with the external service partners, setting out the terms and conditions of the partnership arrangement.

OVER-DISBURSEMENT OF GRANTS

The CAAS administered several grant schemes to support the aviation industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total amount disbursed for one of the grant schemes for Sep 1, 2020 to Mar 31, 2022 was S$114.52 million.

AGO’s test checks of disbursements made for this grant scheme for that period found over-disbursements amounting to S$1 million.

The lapses indicated that CAAS’ checks and controls were inadequate in ensuring that grants disbursed were valid, accurate and in compliance with grant terms and conditions.

For the same scheme, the AGO also found that certain eligibility criteria were either stated inaccurate or not stated in the grant agreements with two companies.

“Without accurate and complete eligibility criteria, there was a lack of assurance that the disbursements were made based on the intended eligibility criteria,” said the report.

The over-disbursements were due to erroneous claims made by companies that had included ineligible employees and non-qualifying amounts in their grant claims.

A total of S$0.65 million was disbursed to five companies for 74 employees who were not eligible for the grant. Those employees did not meet the criteria such as citizenship or having a valid professional licence during the claims.

The remaining S$0.35 million were made to four companies for 447 employees. The companies had included non-qualifying amounts in their claims.

“CAAS informed AGO that it had required each company receiving the grants to appoint an external auditor to check and verify that claims were in accordance with the criteria in the grant agreements before the submission of claims,” said the report.

“The errors were however not picked up by the external auditors. CAAS would tighten its controls and processes for future grant disbursements. CAAS would also follow up to recover the amounts over-disbursed.”

COVID-19 RELATED GRANTS

The government spent S$72.3 billion on COVID-19 expenditure in FY2020/21 and FY2021/22. The AGO carried out thematic audits on COVID-19 spending over two parts.

In the first part, the audit for FY2021/22 covered selected COVID-19-related procurement and expenditure at the Ministry of Manpower, the Health Promotion Board and the Singapore Land Authority.