Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia

RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel loading supplies on the CH-47F helicopter for flood-affected areas in Australia. (Photo: MINDEF)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

06 Feb 2025 03:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is supporting relief efforts in Australia, aiding those affected by the flood in the northern areas of Queensland, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Feb 6). 

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deployed two CH-47F Chinook Helicopters from the Oakey Detachment in Queensland's Australian Army Aviation Training Centre on Tuesday.

"The helicopters will work with the Australian Defence Force to transport personnel and emergency supplies to provide relief to civilians affected by the flood in northern areas of Queensland," said MINDEF.

Torrential rain over the weekend caused major flooding in north Queensland state, with authorities urging thousands of people to move to higher ground. Two people have been killed. 

Australia's weather forecaster said the deluge was triggered by heavy rain from a low-pressure system rich in tropical moisture.

Personnel from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) discussing flood relief operations as the helicopter is being prepared. (Photo: MINDEF)
The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) CH-47F helicopter arriving at Townsville in support for the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) flood relief efforts in Queensland, Australia. (Photo: MINDEF)

More than a metre of rain has fallen in some areas in recent days, leaving swathes of land under water. Forecasters expect more downpours this week.

MINDEF noted that Australia and Singapore share a close and long-standing defence relationship, underpinned by regular exercises and professional exchanges between the armed forces, and Australia’s support for the SAF’s training in Australia.

"MINDEF and the SAF stand ready to assist the Australian Defence Force for the flood relief efforts."

A soldier from the Royal Australian Regiment's 3rd Battalion in Townsville, Queensland following heavy rainfall and floods. (Photo: Facebook/Defence Australia)

Also read:

Source: CNA/rc(zl)

Related Topics

Australia MINDEF SAF RSAF flooding
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement