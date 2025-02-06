RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is supporting relief efforts in Australia, aiding those affected by the flood in the northern areas of Queensland, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Feb 6).
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deployed two CH-47F Chinook Helicopters from the Oakey Detachment in Queensland's Australian Army Aviation Training Centre on Tuesday.
"The helicopters will work with the Australian Defence Force to transport personnel and emergency supplies to provide relief to civilians affected by the flood in northern areas of Queensland," said MINDEF.
Torrential rain over the weekend caused major flooding in north Queensland state, with authorities urging thousands of people to move to higher ground. Two people have been killed.
Australia's weather forecaster said the deluge was triggered by heavy rain from a low-pressure system rich in tropical moisture.
More than a metre of rain has fallen in some areas in recent days, leaving swathes of land under water. Forecasters expect more downpours this week.
MINDEF noted that Australia and Singapore share a close and long-standing defence relationship, underpinned by regular exercises and professional exchanges between the armed forces, and Australia’s support for the SAF’s training in Australia.
"MINDEF and the SAF stand ready to assist the Australian Defence Force for the flood relief efforts."