Man arrested for setting fire to curtains in Changi Airport holding room

SINGAPORE: An Australian man has been arrested for setting fire to curtain blinds from a holding room at Changi Airport.

At about 2.15am on Thursday (Dec 12), the police were alerted to a case of a violent male passenger at the holding room of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The 33-year-old man was allegedly verbally abusive towards the auxiliary police officers after his demand for a cigarette was denied, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Before the police arrived, the man allegedly removed the curtain blinds from the holding room and set it on fire using his lighter.

He threatened to spread the flames if his demand was not met, police said.

The fire was subsequently extinguished by officers from the Airport Police Division.

During the confrontation, the man also sprayed a fire extinguisher at the officers, police added.

The man will be charged on Friday with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years and be fined.

Investigations against him for other criminal offences are ongoing, police said.

“The police have zero tolerance against such brazen acts of violence against police officers and acts that endanger the lives or safety of others,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police M Malathi, the commander of the Airport Police Division.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”