Australian man who made bomb threat on Scoot flight to be charged

SINGAPORE: The Australian man who made a bomb threat that forced a Scoot flight bound for Perth to turn back to Singapore will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 14), the police said.

On Oct 12, the police were alerted at about 4.55pm to an alleged bomb threat on board Scoot flight TR16.

During the flight, the man had allegedly informed cabin crew members repeatedly that he was in possession of a bomb. By this time, the plane had already departed Singapore and it had to turn back due to the threat.

The plane landed at Changi Airport at about 6.26pm, under the escort of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter jets.

"As a result of the additional security measures implemented to ensure the safety of all persons on board flight TR16, there was a delay of more than five hours before the nine crew members and 362 passengers disembarked in Singapore at around 9.19pm," the police said.

The flight subsequently departed Singapore to Perth at 11.41pm.

The police arrested the suspect, a 30-year-old Australian man, with the bomb threat found as false. He will be charged on Saturday with making false threats of terrorist acts.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$500,000 (US$364,830), a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

Under the Tokyo Convention Act 1971, if a crime takes place on a Singapore-controlled aircraft flying outside of the country, the offender can be charged with the offence under Singapore laws.