Australian man who stole cash from Tampines moneylender sentenced to jail

SINGAPORE: An Australian man who stole cash from licensed moneylender Accredit’s Tampines outlet was sentenced to 16 months’ jail on Friday (Mar 7).

Jose Manuel Pacheco, 40, pleaded guilty to theft, criminal intimidation, and criminal breach of trust.

Pacheco was originally charged with armed robbery last year but this was downgraded to theft and criminal intimidation.

According to court documents, he entered Accredit Tampines at about 1.40pm on Jun 3, 2024, donned in a black cap and mask with a black duffle bag in his left hand and a knife in his right hand.

He then pointed the knife at a 32-year-old female employee and demanded that she put money in the bag.

Alone in the shop at the time, she complied with Pacheco’s demand and took cash from the drawer in front of her to put in the bag.

However, Pacheco was dissatisfied with the amount of money, and demanded that the victim handed over more. He forced the woman to open the cupboards and drawers to show that there was no more cash kept at the outlet.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which was played in court by the prosecution and showed Pachecho holding the knife beside his waist.

After police arrived at the scene, Pachecho was found seated at a nearby void deck. He admitted to robbing the store and surrendered to the officers.

Following a search, police found a knife and S$6,095 (S$4,600) of stolen cash in his duffle bag.

According to Pacheco, he needed money desperately to repay debts owed to licensed and unlicensed moneylenders.

Separately, the 40-year-old also pleaded guilty to committing criminal breach of trust, after misappropriating S$9,293.35 at his work between March and May 2024 to repay his debts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jheong Siew Yin sought a total sentence of between 15 and 18 months’ jail for the three charges while Pacheco’s lawyer Azri Imran Tan asked for a jail sentence of not more than 15 months, as his client has a psychiatric condition.

A forensic psychiatric evaluation of Pacheco conducted by the Institute of Mental Health found that he suffers from major depressive disorder (moderate to severe severity) and that there was a contributory link between his depression and his offending behaviour.

The report also assessed him to be of sound mind at the time of the offence and was capable of appreciating what he was doing and the wrongfulness of his actions.

District Judge Shen Wanqin said it could not be disputed that the offences committed by Pacheco were grave.

“It is simply unacceptable or anyone living in this civilised society to exhibit such brutish conduct,” she said.

However, she noted that he suffers from depression and that he had acknowledged his wrongdoing in court.

For theft, Pacheco could have been jailed up to seven years and fined. For criminal intimidation, he could have received a maximum jail sentence of two years and/or fined.