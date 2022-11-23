Australian schoolgirls arrested for alleged shoplifting in Singapore have returned home: Report

SINGAPORE: A group of Australian schoolgirls arrested in Singapore for alleged shoplifting in Orchard Road have returned home, according to reports from Australian media outlets on Tuesday (Nov 22).

The group of six teenagers aged 14 to 16 were arrested on Nov 13, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the girls were caught on CCTV camera stashing away expensive lingerie from Victoria’s Secret before leaving without paying.

The Year 10 students had also stolen footwear from a Crocs store, according to Australian media reports. The thefts reportedly took place at the Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road.

Andrew Neal, the principal of their school, Bacchus Marsh Grammar, had said that the girls were part of a group in Singapore for a regional netball competition.

The arrested schoolgirls were permitted to rejoin their group and flew back to Australia on Nov 19, the Herald Sun quoted the principal as saying.

“Everyone is here and they all came in on the same flight … All matters have been resolved and the girls were allowed to proceed to the airport with no further action,” Mr Neal said.

"It was a bit delicate but this is a good outcome."

CNA has reached out to the police for comment.