Singapore authorities developing guidelines to help employers manage extreme weather risks

SINGAPORE: A misting machine, in-built storage ponds and weather monitoring devices – these are some measures a construction firm in Singapore is taking to protect their workers from the elements.

The misting system helps to cool the worksite, providing some relief to those toiling under the sun. The ponds hold rainwater to prevent flooding, before the water is treated to remove silt and released into public drains.

Both measures are used in tandem with devices that track changes in weather. These gadgets give early warnings of strong winds and thunderstorms – conditions that are particularly dangerous for those working at height.

“I always reminded my fellow workers … that safety is not just a priority for a company, but it is a core value for us and we expect the same from our partners,” said Mr Qian Liangzhong, chairman of China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co Pte Ltd.