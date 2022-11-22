Authorities look to engage with buskers following restrictions on year-end performances

SINGAPORE: Authorities will be engaging with buskers on their decision to restrict their performances during the lucrative year-end festive period.

Buskers were informed last week that they will not be able to busk from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays in December at eight locations along the stretch between ION Orchard and 313 Somerset.

These are popular spots outside ION Orchard, Wisma Atria, Ngee Ann City, The Heeren, 313@Somerset, Knightsbridge and Mandarin Gallery.

The eight days affected include Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but not Christmas Day. In a statement last Thursday (Nov 17), the Buskers' Association (Singapore) called for the National Arts Council (NAC) to reconsider this decision.

In an email sent to the association on Sunday night and seen by CNA, the NAC said it is in discussions with the Singapore Police Force and relevant parties on the matter and that they “hope to engage the busking community next week”.

“If you would like to share your views on this matter, please let us know,” the email read.

“We have heard your feedback and sentiment with regards to the change in busking hours at eight locations along Orchard Road. We understand the frustrations and would like to assure you that due consideration was given with regards to this arrangement.”