She raised a son with autism. Now they provide meals to lower-income families with special needs kids

SINGAPORE: Madam Faraliza Zainal and her toddler son were bawling their eyes out.

They had just gone to a nearby park to play when it began to pour. With their plans ruined, she tried to bundle him back into their vehicle – but he refused to get in.

It took her a long time to persuade him. On the drive home, she found herself in tears and at her wit’s end.

“What do you want?” she repeatedly screamed at the boy. He continued crying for the next two hours and did not respond.

In fact, he could not respond.

Mdm Faraliza had been in denial about his autism spectrum disorder, which typically presents as a speech delay or lack of communication in early childhood.

Autism is usually reliably diagnosed when a child is three, with the symptoms often appearing at 18 months.

The park incident finally spurred Mdm Faraliza to start taking courses in how to manage children with special needs, and eventually begin a non-profit organisation – My Inspiring Journey (MIJ) Special Education Hub – to help kids like her son, Mohd Ashraf Mohd Ali.