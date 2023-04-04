Professionals call for more support to integrate people on autism spectrum into workplaces
When students with autism turn 18, they graduate from special education schools and may face the “post-18 cliff effect” where services drop off and they find it difficult to get the support that caters to their needs.
SINGAPORE: Organisations are calling for more support from schools, employers and the public to address the needs of people on the autism spectrum in their transition into adulthood.
“Children on the autism spectrum become adults on the autism spectrum,” said Dr Sim Zi Lin, a psychologist from the non-profit Autism Resource Centre.
“There is a need to look at the post-18 landscape for learning, living and working. We urgently need these services for the adults on the spectrum so that they can participate fully in society.”
When students with autism turn 18, they graduate from special education schools (SPED) and may face what industry professionals call the “post-18 cliff effect”, where services drop off and they – and their caregivers – find it difficult to obtain aid that caters to their needs.
“Over the years, there have been a lot of services and investment of resources into the early years. So there are great improvements in our disability services for the young, like early intervention and education,” Dr Sim told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Friday (Mar 31).
“But because autism is really for life, it is equally important that we have more services in the adult space – better planning, better allocation of resources and support across the life stages.”
Parents who set up a pizza stall in Taman Jurong in hopes that their autistic son would one day have a job made the news recently and put a spotlight on the difficulties that adults with autism face.
POST-GRADUATION
Currently, students work with transition coordinators and may enrol in various vocational training programmes or courses upon graduation.
Those who are not ready to enter the workforce face a “bleak scenario” said professionals, as they are limited to day activity centres.
The waitlist for such centres ranges from one month to five years, and although they provide care and skills training, they do not provide employment opportunities or community support, said Autism Network Singapore (ANS).
“When we say ‘work ready’, who is to decide when a person, who is differently-abled, can be work ready?” asked Ms Jayne Nadarajoo, the founding director of The GUILD International College, an education programme for young adults with special needs.
“Why should a differently-abled person be forced into employment, to live independently, when we don't ask that of other typical young people in our country? Some students are not suited for day activity centres, but are also not ready to transition to further education or employment.”
Her programme, which caters to those aged 12 to 25, gives students a longer runway before they enter the workforce, and equips them with trade-based skills.
CALL FOR AWARENESS
ANS, an alliance of five social service partners, organised a series of open houses for schools, employers and public agencies in conjunction with World Autism Day on Sunday.
Organisers said they hope the activities will help the public learn more about autism and encourage them to sign up as volunteer befrienders or employer partners.
“We want the public to know how they can be a part of shaping and building a community that enables the meaningful participation of autistic people in our society,” said Ms Tan Sze Wee, executive director of the Rainbow Centre, a partner of the alliance.
“It’s really important for us to work with the public because we have autistic people taking public transport with us, in hawker centres, in malls and parks. We need to increase the confidence and skills in supporting them to thrive in our communities.”
NUMBERS ON THE RISE
Although no formal study on the prevalence of autism has been conducted in Singapore, estimates based on data from public hospitals suggest that numbers are increasing, according to the ANS.
More than 5,500 children aged six and below were diagnosed with developmental problems in 2018, up from an average of 4,362 new cases each year from 2015 to 2017.
As of 2016, it is estimated that one in 150 children in Singapore is on the autism spectrum, a higher rate than the global figure of one in 160.
Dr Sim said the increase in numbers is due primarily to greater awareness leading to a higher rate of people being diagnosed.
According to the Ministry of Education, about 80 per cent of students with special educational needs are in mainstream schools.
Ms Nadarajoo said inclusivity starts in schools. She hopes to see more training for teachers to bring about more awareness in classrooms across the country.
“(We should) provide teachers with training, and create an inclusive school system so that children, as well as adults, in the community can learn to coexist (with those with autism), for inclusion to be a reality,” she told CNA938’s XX Files.
INCLUSIVITY IN THE WORKPLACE
Currently, about 30 per cent of working-age people with disabilities are employed. The Enabling Masterplan 2030 aims to increase that percentage to up to 40.
Ms Jean Loo, director of advocacy and community engagement at the Rainbow Centre, said she hopes firms and employers can redesign some work processes so that more adults on the autism spectrum may be gainfully employed.
“When you look at work, it's not just educating the autistic person, you're also looking at educating employers … like training, redesigning job roles and structuring work processes in a way that is comprehensible and easy for an autistic person to understand,” she said.
Dr Sim acknowledged that Singapore has made “great strides” in terms of making workplaces more inclusive. But there is room for improvement, she said.
“More does need to be done to uplift the quality as well, so that we can tap on the strengths and abilities of people across the spectrum so that they can find ways to continue to be engaged in a community,” she said.