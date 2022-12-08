Automated urine tests for ex-offenders could be rolled out islandwide from 2024

SINGAPORE: An automated urine test system developed in Singapore could be rolled out islandwide from 2024, making drug screening tests more convenient for ex-offenders on their journey towards reintegration.

The Prison Automated Screening System (PASS), developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), uses robotics, sensors and deep learning technology to automate contactless urine testing.

Four units of the PASS toilet are currently in use at Selarang Park Community Supervision Centre, with a proof-of-concept trial set to end in February 2024. If the trial is successful, the toilets could be deployed at more locations.

Ex-offenders who enter the Singapore Prison Service's (SPS) community-based programmes towards the tail-end of their sentences undergo a strict supervision regime that may include urine testing, which can help with early detection of drug abuse.

Currently, ex-offenders must report at Selarang Park Community Supervision Centre to take their tests during the supervision regime, which can typically last for months.

SPS conducts about 5,000 urine tests a month on supervisees in community-based programmes. At Selarang Park, about 200 to 300 tests are conducted each day, said Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Sameeyul Ameen Haji Sulaiman.

He said that a wider rollout of the toilet cubicles would reduce travelling time and make testing more convenient, raising the chances that supervisees will comply with the conditions of their community-based programmes and stay drug-free.

It will also help them reintegrate into society, said DSP Sameeyul. "They don't need to be disruptive to their work and (can avoid) the stigma of telling their employer, 'Hey, I have to go, I'm reporting at Selarang,'" he said.