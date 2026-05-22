Robot cleaner that takes lifts on its own debuts in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

SINGAPORE: An autonomous cleaning robot that can vacuum corridors, navigate around obstacles and take lifts on its own made its first appearance at a Housing Board block in Eunos on Friday (May 22).

The robot is part of a pilot programme at 37C Eunos Road, and is the first deployment of its kind in an HDB estate, said the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council.

At a press conference on Friday, town council chairman and Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling said the move is meant to improve productivity and complement the work of cleaners on the ground.

"We had explored this idea some time ago, but the solution wasn't as ideal back then, especially given the unique high built-up environment at HDB estates. But now as technology advances, we would now like to pilot the use of these robots on the ground," said Ms Tin.

"And hopefully, with this pilot, we will be able to observe how effective this is."

The press conference was held to mark roughly a year since last year's election, at which Ms Tin, Mr Seah Kian Peng, Mr Goh Pei Ming, Ms Diana Pang and Mr Faishal Ibrahim stood uncontested at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC – the first walkover at a General Election since 2011.

"We thought that now at the one-year mark thereabouts, we should proactively come forward to share with everyone some of the efforts we have made, some of the progress that we have achieved, to stay accountable to our residents," said Ms Tin.

She added that cleanliness, rodent and pigeon-related feedback had all improved across estates over the past six months, falling 10 per cent, 17 per cent and 16 per cent respectively from October 2025 to March this year.