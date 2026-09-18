Alphabet's Waymo to launch driverless ride-hailing service in Singapore by 2028

SINGAPORE: Waymo, the autonomous driving company owned by Alphabet, will launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in Singapore by 2028, its first foray into Southeast Asia.

On Friday (Sep 18), Waymo said it was partnering the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority to introduce an all-electric commercial ride-hailing service that commuters can book through its app.

Its first vehicles, an initial fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE cars, are expected to arrive in Singapore in the coming months as the company sets up local operations.

During a "readiness phase" next year, trained specialists will manually drive the vehicles while Waymo adapts its autonomous system, known as the Waymo Driver, to Singapore's road conditions.

This includes familiarising the system with local road geometry and monsoon weather conditions.

The company aims to begin offering fully autonomous rides to the public via its app in 2028, subject to regulatory approval.

FULLY ELECTRIC FLEET

Its Singapore fleet will be fully electric, which Waymo said would support the country's sustainability goals and could reduce reliance on private cars.

Waymo's autonomous system uses lidar, radar and cameras for a 360-degree view of its surroundings, letting vehicles detect and predict the movements of pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.

The company said it has provided more than 20 million fully autonomous rides and driven more than 300 million autonomous kilometres, with a 94 per cent reduction in injury-causing crashes compared with human drivers in the US cities where it operates.

"Singapore has built one of the safest, most efficient and most forward-thinking transportation ecosystems in the world," said Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

"Their focus on reliability, sustainability, and human-centric progress directly mirrors how we have built Waymo's technology and service.”

She added that the company would work with local authorities and communities as it rolls out the technology, and that it plans to create skilled operational jobs in Singapore.