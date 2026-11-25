SINGAPORE: A former auxiliary police officer who raised an anti-terrorism vehicle barrier as a public bus was passing through a checkpoint at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was jailed for eight weeks on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The bus collided with the barrier, injuring the bus driver and passengers on board.

Azfar Mustaqim Jasman, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous hurt to a Tower Transit bus driver through a negligent act.

The victim's name was redacted from court documents.

Another charge of committing a negligent act causing hurt to other passengers on the bus was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Azfar had been employed as an auxiliary police officer with Certis CISCO since September 2023 and held the rank of sergeant.

On May 21, 2024, at about 12.45pm, the bus driver was driving bus service 858 from Woodlands Interchange to Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Upon arriving at the checkpoint, he stopped the bus for security checks. There were at least 23 passengers on board.

After the bus was cleared, it proceeded towards the Terminal 3 basement, passing through a raised drop-arm barrier.

However, the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier suddenly rose, causing the bus to collide with it.

Azfar, who was deployed as the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier controller at the time, had earlier lowered the barrier to allow a light goods vehicle to enter the basement but did not raise it afterwards.

As the bus passed through, he negligently leaned forward with his left hand resting on the control panel.

He depressed a button, causing the anti-terrorism vehicle barrier to rise and the bus to crash into it.

The prosecution said there were no known faults and that the barrier was in good working condition at the time.