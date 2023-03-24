Auxiliary police officer seriously injured at Tuas Checkpoint after being hit by car driving at high speed

SINGAPORE: A Certis auxiliary police officer (APO) was seriously injured at Tuas Checkpoint early on Friday (Mar 24) after being hit by car driving at high speed.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was alerted to the incident involving a Singapore-registered car at about 12.55am, it said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the car driver drove at high speed before colliding with the APO stationed outside the observation post at the entry of the departure car zone at Tuas Checkpoint," ICA said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and Traffic Police were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the officer and the driver were taken to hospital.

The officer was assessed to have sustained a severe head injury at this point, ICA said.

"ICA and Certis are in contact with the family of the APO and providing the necessary support and assistance."

In a Facebook post at about 3am, ICA said that the accident had blocked all three lanes leading to the checkpoint's departure car and motorcycle zones, and advised travellers to use the departure cargo lanes.

In an update about two-and-a-half hours later, the authority said that the accident site had been cleared as of 5.35am and all lanes leading into the checkpoint were operational.

Police investigations against the driver are ongoing.