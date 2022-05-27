Long wait for interviews as job seekers throng aviation jobs fair on first day

SINGAPORE: Job seekers flocked to the OneAviation Careers jobs fair on Friday (May 27), with some waiting about three hours to get interviews with companies taking part in the event.

The people that CNA spoke to appeared optimistic about the aviation industry, which is recovering after two years in the doldrums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Booths set up by airlines, logistics firms, aerospace companies and aviation support services were surrounded by people waiting to ask questions and register for job interviews.

On Friday, the first of the two-day event, more than 6,000 visitors attended the career and recruitment fair, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

The fair was organised by CAAS with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), NTUC’s e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) and Workforce Singapore (WSG).

There were more than 20 aviation employers interviewing job seekers on-site, to fill close to 2,000 vacancies immediately.

Ms Daphne Chua, human resources director for Southeast Asia at logistics firm TVS, said there were some qualified applicants who came to register with the company, and added that the response was better than when they posted job ads online.

"We were surprised that there was such a huge crowd, there were people queueing outside even before the fair started, and they rushed in once it opened," she said.

Just opposite her booth, a queue of job seekers snaked outside a hall where walk-in interviews were taking place.

Mr Faiz Ishak, 28, who is currently doing part-time work, wants to get back into the aviation industry after some years of working in another field.

He said that he came to the fair at 10am when it opened and started queuing for an interview at around 10.45am.

He had lined up for about 45 minutes just to get a queue number, and at 1.30pm, when CNA spoke to him, he was still waiting his turn for an interview with budget airline Scoot.

When asked why he wanted to rejoin the sector, he said: "The aviation industry is very dynamic, very interesting, very fast-paced. It's a very exciting industry to be in."