More than 4,300 jobs opening up in Singapore's aviation sector over 2024

SINGAPORE: More than 4,300 jobs are opening up in Singapore's aviation sector in the coming year, as passenger traffic at Changi Airport is set to make a full recovery by the first half of 2024, said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Mr Chee was speaking at the second edition of the OneAviation Careers fair at the Suntec City Convention Centre on Friday (Aug 4).

About 40 exhibitors, including Airbus, the Changi Airport Group and Rolls-Royce Singapore, are participating in the two-day fair, with walk-in interviews being conducted for more than 1,700 positions in areas like operations, engineering and service.

"This time last year, the sector was striving to rebuild its ranks, after losing about a third of its pre-COVID workforce," Mr Chee said.

"Today, the air transport sector has restored its workforce to close to 95 per cent of pre-COVID numbers."

While passenger traffic at Changi Airport at the time of last year's OneAviation Careers fair was near 50 per cent of pre-COVID volumes, that figure has since gone up to about 90 per cent, Mr Chee said.

"This recovery would not have been possible if not for the collective efforts of the OneAviation community."

Mr Chee added he is confident that passenger traffic at Changi will make a "full recovery" by the first half of 2024, or maybe even earlier.