About 40 cat fosterers approved under new pilot scheme as rescuers weigh benefits, restrictions

SINGAPORE: About 40 cat fosterers have been approved under a new pilot scheme that formally recognises them, out of around 90 applications received in its first two months.

About 30 were rejected or withdrawn as of Oct 9, group director of the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) Anna Wong told CNA.

These included applicants who did not meet the eligibility criteria or pass the assessment, as well as those who withdrew because they were no longer able to foster cats or were temporarily unable to commit, she added.

Another 20 applications are being reviewed.

The two-year pilot, which began on Aug 3, allows cat fosterers to keep up to six cats in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats and 10 in private premises, including their own pet cats. The previous household limits were two cats in HDB flats and three in private premises.

While some cat fosterers welcomed the formal recognition and additional support, others raised concerns about restrictions that could limit their ability to help cats in need.

Accountant Lee Sok Khoong, whose application was approved, said that the free licences for cats under the pilot scheme help fosterers, particularly those who look after multiple cats. As part of the pilot, AVS is waiving licensing fees for cats fostered by approved applicants.

“It formalises what I'm already doing and registration doesn't cost anything,” the 34-year-old said.

Ms Lee, who has been fostering cats for over a year, typically cares for one to two cats at a time and is expecting to foster one soon.

She is among those who hope for the fee waiver to continue beyond the pilot.

“Fosterers give their time and space voluntarily,” Ms Lee said. “Keeping the fee waived not only allows fosterers to dedicate more resources to supporting their fosters, but also shows that foster work is valued.”