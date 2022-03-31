Singapore opens first dedicated facility for animal behavioural rehabilitation

SINGAPORE: The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) opened Singapore’s first dedicated facility for animal behavioural rehabilitation on Friday (Mar 31).

The opening of the centre marks a key milestone in the agency's science-based efforts to manage the stray animal population in the country, said AVS.

Measuring 1,522 sqm, the Centre for Animal Rehabilitation "provides a calm and spacious environment for incoming stray animals as they undergo rehabilitation to integrate into life as a pet", said AVS.

The centre's visitor lounge is designed to mirror a home environment, with a fully furnished living room and dining area, complete with common household items such as a vacuum cleaner and television.

This setting helps to familiarise stray dogs with the sight, smell and sound of a typical home and reduces their fear and anxiety when they are adopted into a home.

The centre also features several activity rooms for obedience skills training, two dog runs and compartmentalised kennels.