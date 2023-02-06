Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing since Jan 30
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing since Jan 30

Aw Yu En was last seen in the vicinity of Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at about noon on Jan 30.

Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing since Jan 30

Aw Yu En was last seen in the vicinity of Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at about noon on Jan 30, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

06 Feb 2023 06:20PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 06:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Monday (Feb 6) on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Aw Yu En was last seen near Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at about noon on Jan 30.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

SPF missing person

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.