Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing since Jan 30

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Monday (Feb 6) on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Aw Yu En was last seen near Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at about noon on Jan 30.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.