AWARE ‘shocked, disappointed’ after Raeesah Khan admits to lying about sexual assault case

SINGAPORE: The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) said it was “shocked and disappointed” after Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan (WP-Sengkang) admitted to lying in Parliament about a rape case she alleged had been mishandled by the police.

“While we believe that her intentions - to raise the need for more sensitive first response from officials handling sexual violence cases - were sound, we are disappointed that Ms Khan lied about the details of this situation,” AWARE said in a Facebook post, shortly after Ms Khan’s admission in Parliament on Monday (Nov 1).

“Such behaviour only sets back advocacy around sexual violence in Singapore,” AWARE added.

Ms Khan first mentioned the case on Aug 3 during the Workers' Party's motion on empowering women.

She said she had accompanied a 25-year-old woman to make a police report three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer allegedly made comments about her dressing and her drinking.

In Parliament on Monday, Ms Khan admitted that she was "not present with the survivor in the police station as I described".

Ms Khan said the anecdote was shared in a support group for survivors of sexual assault, of which Ms Khan was a part of. Ms Khan said she attended the support group as she had been sexually assaulted when she was an 18-year-old studying abroad.

She also apologised to the rape victim for using her anecdote without consent.