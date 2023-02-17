'Every cent helps': More parental support welcome, but couples say it won't push them to have more children

"SMALL DENT" IN COST OF RAISING CHILDREN

Parents CNA spoke to said the increase in the cash bonus would go some way in easing the expenses of raising a child, especially in the early years.

Ms Elizabeth Teh, who will be having her first child at the end of this month, said the announcements were timely.

“I think that every cent helps, so that’s a plus,” the 29-year-old said.

“(But if) I was on the fence about having kids, I don’t think this is something that would have pushed me ... to have kids.”

Ms Ashley Than, who is 28, said she was happy to hear about the additional financial support. She has an 18-month-old son and is expecting another child in April.

“The baby bonus will really be beneficial to help with the kids’ school fees,” she said.

Her firstborn will be going to pre-school soon, and she and her husband have been putting aside money in his CDA to benefit from the Government matching of parents' savings.

She estimates that pre-school fees will cost them about S$500 a month if they opt for a Government-supported school and more than S$1,000 for a private one.

“In a way, the Government is also helping to pay the school fees,” said Ms Than, adding that she is considering having a third child.

Ms Esther Ng, who has two children aged two and seven months and plans to have at least one more, said she “wasn’t very impressed” by the news.

"The top-up to the CDA or the increase in the Baby Bonus are useful, but overall, I feel like it just makes a small dent in the cost of raising children,” the 29-year-old said.

Most of parents' CDA funds go towards pre-school fees, Ms Ng said. Those who need infant care, which starts from S$1,235 a month for a Government-supported school, may use up all their CDA savings even earlier, she added.