Fewer babies, smaller market: How Singapore baby-care brands are adapting
Homegrown brands are widening product ranges, adding services and expanding abroad as costs climb and the domestic customer base shrinks.
SINGAPORE: A shrinking pool of babies is forcing Singapore's baby-care brands to rethink where growth will come from, even as costs climb and competition turns increasingly global.
For homegrown brand Hegen, which grew significantly for much of the past decade, the effects are beginning to show. Its co-founder and chief operating officer Leon Bock said its Singapore business has seen a “very slight” decline over the past one to one-and-a-half years.
The challenges facing the sector have drawn greater attention following the recent announcement that homegrown brand Tollyjoy is winding down after 55 years.
While the company has said its decision was not driven by financial considerations, its exit comes as the industry adjusts to a smaller domestic customer base, raising questions about what fewer births will mean for companies that depend on parents and young children.
Retail experts said the answer is more nuanced than a straightforward decline.
Citing data from market research firm Euromonitor, Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen, head of the marketing programme at Nanyang Business School, said retail value sales in Singapore's baby and mother-care industry rose 7 per cent in 2025 to S$117 million (US$91.5 million).
Fewer babies could mean fewer products sold but not necessarily a corresponding fall in spending, he said. Parents are becoming more discerning, and niche and premium products let companies capture more spending from each customer.
Dr Lynda Wee, an adjunct associate professor of marketing at the same school, said parents increasingly expect products to be safe, convenient and multi-functional.
SHRINKING CUSTOMER BASE
Singapore recorded 29,864 live births in 2025, down 11.4 per cent from 33,703 the previous year. The resident total fertility rate fell to a historic low of 0.87.
Births could keep falling even if fertility rates recover somewhat, as fewer women of childbearing age remain, said Professor Jean Yeung, director of social sciences at A*STAR’s Institute for Human Development and Potential.
Parents with fewer children may spend more on each child, but this was unlikely to offset the drop in consumption volume that comes with lower fertility. Singapore's current age structure points to smaller child-related markets over time, said Prof Yeung, who is also a professor at the National University of Singapore's Department of Paediatrics.
For businesses, that demographic shift means tougher competition for every customer.
“When we first started … Singapore had about 40,000 babies that year but today that number is less than 30,000,” said its co-founder and chief operating officer Leon Bock.
“So with a much smaller size, it creates a lot more challenges for all the brands involved in (this) category … We have many competitors, locally, domestically, as well as internationally and therefore, to try and fight for a smaller piece of the cake is always more and more difficult.”
The cost of doing business is also climbing. Hegen has raised prices twice in its 11-year history, each time within about 10 per cent, Mr Bock said, citing higher raw material, freight and oil costs.
“It's hit us hard at the bottom lines, and even though we have had a price adjustment not too long ago … our cost still continues to rise, so that's one of the areas that we are obviously concerned with and trying to see how we can best mitigate all the factors involved,” he said.
Purchases typically dip for a few months after a price increase before recovering, he added.
Global supply disruptions have also made shipping times harder to predict. To build resilience into its supply chain, Hegen is developing distribution centres closer to its markets. It plans to open centres in Europe and the United States by the fourth quarter of this year, alongside Singapore as its Asian hub, with another potentially in China next year.
Other companies are tackling the cost squeeze closer to the factory floor.
Freshening Industries, which manufactures baby-care products such as wipes and diapers under its Zappy brand, has turned to automation. Managing director Moh Yan Ting said automating repetitive and labour-intensive work has improved productivity without adding manpower and helped the company manage prices.
How exposed a brand is to price competition depends on its market position, said Professor Kapil Tuli of Singapore Management University.
Tollyjoy was positioned as a value-for-money brand while Hegen competes at the premium end, where product design is a key differentiator. That leaves Hegen relatively less exposed to lower-cost rivals, while value-oriented brands may face greater pressure, said the marketing professor.
Still, price is not the only consideration for parents. This is especially when it comes to baby products, where they weigh factors such as ingredients, quality and safety, Ms Moh said.
Competing purely on price is not sustainable, she added.
Dr Wee said parents today are often time-poor, juggling dual careers, caregiving and household management. That has increased the value they place on products that save time, reduce stress and offer convenience.
Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School, pointed to baby and child skincare, toiletries and medicated products as categories with room to grow.
Premiumisation, a strategy that shifts demand towards higher-value, higher-margin products, could let companies grow revenue even as births fall, he added.
KEEPING CUSTOMERS FOR LONGER
Another option is to keep existing customers for longer. That is a particular challenge for Hegen, which Mr Bock said must effectively win a new group of customers every two years because its traditional products largely serve children from birth to around age two.
“If we can’t get more customers, then we need to find a way to journey longer with our customers by creating products that extend the usage from birth to 10 years old, or even longer,” he said.
The company is developing products for a wider age range and expanding beyond physical products into personalisation, education and lactation services.
“It's something that has taken off very well for us, and it is accounting for quite a big portion of our domestic revenue. Now we've started to launch this service internationally as well, so we've got three international markets that are all launching (the personalisation service) within the next couple of months,” he said, adding that the company is looking to provide more value-add services.
Assoc Prof Lau said companies can also deepen customer relationships by combining online and offline marketing, engaging parents consistently and turning users into brand advocates as purchasing shifts to digital channels.
For Zappy, reducing its reliance on any one customer group means spreading its products across different categories and age groups.
“This allows us to continue developing products around changing consumer needs rather than being dependent on a single demographic or product category,” Ms Moh said.
LOOKING BEYOND SINGAPORE
Some companies are anchoring themselves beyond Singapore’s shores. Hegen is now in 28 markets and plans to grow this to 35.
“Singapore accounts for maybe 6 to 7 per cent of our overall revenue, so it will be really hard to reach the scale that we are today if it's just the Singapore market,” said Mr Bock.
Unlike competitors with sizeable home markets, Singapore companies have less room to build scale domestically, he said.
“For us, from day one, we knew we had to depend on the international markets.”
Freshening Industries has expanded to more than 38 countries and sees Singapore as a base for developing and refining products before taking them overseas.
“Singapore brands need to look beyond Singapore if they want to achieve meaningful long-term scale,” said Ms Moh. “Singapore is a relatively small market, so while it is an important market for us, global expansion is an important part of our growth strategy.
“The advantage we have as a Singapore brand is that we can use Singapore as a base for developing, testing and refining our products, and then bring those capabilities and products to international markets.”