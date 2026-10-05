Fewer babies, smaller market: How Singapore baby-care brands are adapting

SINGAPORE: A shrinking pool of babies is forcing Singapore's baby-care brands to rethink where growth will come from, even as costs climb and competition turns increasingly global.

For homegrown brand Hegen, which grew significantly for much of the past decade, the effects are beginning to show. Its co-founder and chief operating officer Leon Bock said its Singapore business has seen a “very slight” decline over the past one to one-and-a-half years.

The challenges facing the sector have drawn greater attention following the recent announcement that homegrown brand Tollyjoy is winding down after 55 years.

While the company has said its decision was not driven by financial considerations, its exit comes as the industry adjusts to a smaller domestic customer base, raising questions about what fewer births will mean for companies that depend on parents and young children.

Retail experts said the answer is more nuanced than a straightforward decline.

Citing data from market research firm Euromonitor, Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen, head of the marketing programme at Nanyang Business School, said retail value sales in Singapore's baby and mother-care industry rose 7 per cent in 2025 to S$117 million (US$91.5 million).

Fewer babies could mean fewer products sold but not necessarily a corresponding fall in spending, he said. Parents are becoming more discerning, and niche and premium products let companies capture more spending from each customer.

Dr Lynda Wee, an adjunct associate professor of marketing at the same school, said parents increasingly expect products to be safe, convenient and multi-functional.

SHRINKING CUSTOMER BASE

Singapore recorded 29,864 live births in 2025, down 11.4 per cent from 33,703 the previous year. The resident total fertility rate fell to a historic low of 0.87.

Births could keep falling even if fertility rates recover somewhat, as fewer women of childbearing age remain, said Professor Jean Yeung, director of social sciences at A*STAR’s Institute for Human Development and Potential.

Parents with fewer children may spend more on each child, but this was unlikely to offset the drop in consumption volume that comes with lower fertility. Singapore's current age structure points to smaller child-related markets over time, said Prof Yeung, who is also a professor at the National University of Singapore's Department of Paediatrics.

For businesses, that demographic shift means tougher competition for every customer.

“When we first started … Singapore had about 40,000 babies that year but today that number is less than 30,000,” said its co-founder and chief operating officer Leon Bock.

“So with a much smaller size, it creates a lot more challenges for all the brands involved in (this) category … We have many competitors, locally, domestically, as well as internationally and therefore, to try and fight for a smaller piece of the cake is always more and more difficult.”

The cost of doing business is also climbing. Hegen has raised prices twice in its 11-year history, each time within about 10 per cent, Mr Bock said, citing higher raw material, freight and oil costs.

“It's hit us hard at the bottom lines, and even though we have had a price adjustment not too long ago … our cost still continues to rise, so that's one of the areas that we are obviously concerned with and trying to see how we can best mitigate all the factors involved,” he said.

Purchases typically dip for a few months after a price increase before recovering, he added.

Global supply disruptions have also made shipping times harder to predict. To build resilience into its supply chain, Hegen is developing distribution centres closer to its markets. It plans to open centres in Europe and the United States by the fourth quarter of this year, alongside Singapore as its Asian hub, with another potentially in China next year.

Other companies are tackling the cost squeeze closer to the factory floor.

Freshening Industries, which manufactures baby-care products such as wipes and diapers under its Zappy brand, has turned to automation. Managing director Moh Yan Ting said automating repetitive and labour-intensive work has improved productivity without adding manpower and helped the company manage prices.

How exposed a brand is to price competition depends on its market position, said Professor Kapil Tuli of Singapore Management University.

Tollyjoy was positioned as a value-for-money brand while Hegen competes at the premium end, where product design is a key differentiator. That leaves Hegen relatively less exposed to lower-cost rivals, while value-oriented brands may face greater pressure, said the marketing professor.

Still, price is not the only consideration for parents. This is especially when it comes to baby products, where they weigh factors such as ingredients, quality and safety, Ms Moh said.

Competing purely on price is not sustainable, she added.

Dr Wee said parents today are often time-poor, juggling dual careers, caregiving and household management. That has increased the value they place on products that save time, reduce stress and offer convenience.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School, pointed to baby and child skincare, toiletries and medicated products as categories with room to grow.

Premiumisation, a strategy that shifts demand towards higher-value, higher-margin products, could let companies grow revenue even as births fall, he added.