Consumer watchdog flags safety risks in several baby cots, strollers, children’s accessories sold online

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s consumer watchdog has flagged several baby cots, strollers and children's accessories sold online as unsafe.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Thursday (Nov 13) that it purchased and tested 22 products, offered mainly by suppliers on Shopee or Lazada, this year.

“Of the 22 higher-risk products sampled, 17 were found to be unsafe as they did not meet applicable product safety standards,” it said in a press release.

The 17 products included five baby cots, four strollers and eight accessories for children.

The remaining five products, which were toys for babies and young children, were found to conform to international standards for physical and chemical safety, it said.

Safety incidents involving the three categories of children’s products surveyed by the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) have continued to occur, said the consumer watchdog.

Its chief executive Alvin Koh said CCS had worked closely with the e-commerce platforms and online retailers to remove the non-compliant products.

“Consumers who purchased the identified products should stop using them immediately, and those with similar products should be mindful of potential hazards,” he said.

CNA has asked Lazada and Shopee for comment and whether the flagged product listings have been removed.

Consumers buying toys and children’s products online must check their listings for safety-related instructions, appropriate age labelling and customer reviews, said Mr Koh.

“While we urge consumers and parents to keep a watchful eye for risky products, CCS will continue our market surveillance efforts to keep our consumers safe."

CPSO noted that most physical retailers in Singapore selling baby cots, strollers and toys surveyed could produce supporting documents indicating that their products had been tested to relevant safety requirements.