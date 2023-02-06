Man charged with failing to protect 2-month-old baby, who died after woman allegedly fractured her skull

SINGAPORE: A man earlier accused of slapping a two-month-old baby is now charged with failing to protect the baby from a woman he lived with.

The gag order on the man's identity and the baby, Zabelle Peh Yu Xuan, was lifted by a court on Monday (Feb 6), after the baby died of her injuries.

However, the relationship between the baby and the two accused were not specified in court.



Peh Wei Jian, 29, now faces two charges in total. The first is under the Children and Young Persons Act for slapping Zabelle's face at Block 363C, Sembawang Crescent at about 1.30am on Jan 5 this year.

The second charge of allowing the death of a child was handed to him on Monday. It states that Peh was a member of the same household with co-accused Sim Liang Xiu, who was charged last week with murdering Zabelle.

Although there was a significant risk of grievous hurt being caused to Zabelle due to the "nature and intensity" of Sim's prior physical abuse of the baby, Peh allegedly failed to take steps to protect the baby.

As a result, when Sim allegedly dropped the baby forcefully in a cot on Jan 8, the baby suffered a skull fracture and later died.

Peh appeared in court in person on Monday in a black shirt and blue mask. He listened to the proceedings in Mandarin.

The prosecutor was granted his application for Peh to be remanded for a week to be taken out for investigations, including scene visits, raids and the recovery of exhibits.

Peh said he wanted to engage a lawyer.

He will return to court next week.

The penalties for allowing the death of a child in the same household are a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning.