Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew knocks out top seed and world number 4 Chou at Germany tournament
Loh Kean Yew competes in the men's singles Badminton match at the Tokyo Olympics on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: SNOC)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
04 Nov 2021 06:51AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 06:51AM)
SINGAPORE: Badminton player Loh Kean Yew added another scalp to a growing list of upsets as he beat top seed Chou Tien-chen in the opening round of the men's singles event at the Hylo Open on Wednesday (Nov 3).

Loh, who is unseeded in the tournament, beat world number 4 Chou 21-18,21-13 in 36 minutes.

The 24-year-old will next face world number 35 Toma Junior Popov in the round of 16 of the tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Last month, the Singaporean, who is currently ranked 39th in the world, upset All-England champion and world number 8 Lee Zii Jia in the opening round of the French Open.

Loh was then eliminated by India's Lakshya Sen in the quarter-finals.

In the women's singles, Singapore's Yeo Jia Min will face Indonesia's world number 23 and sixth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung later on Thursday.

Yeo had progressed to the next round after defeating Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu-po 21-7, 21-11 on Tuesday.

Source: CNA/mt

