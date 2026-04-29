SATS apologises after video shows rough handling of luggage at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Ground-handling company SATS has apologised over a video circulating online showing a service crew member throwing luggage onto a baggage belt at Changi Airport.

"The behaviour seen in the video does not reflect our service standards or the care with which we expect baggage to be handled,” said SATS in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 28).

"We are sorry that this occurred."

In an Instagram video posted by user Eric Yoong, a SATS service crew member can be seen tossing baggage onto a conveyor belt.

“I don’t think that’s the correct way for a baggage officer to handle those unclaimed luggage by throwing it back to the luggage belt instead of placing it back nicely or leave it at a side,” he wrote alongside his post.

According to the person who posted the video, the incident took place on Apr 23 at around 5.15pm at Changi Airport Terminal 2.