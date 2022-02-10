Bail offered to prominent figure in Catholic community facing sex charges against teen boys

SINGAPORE: A prominent figure in the local Catholic community who was remanded for psychiatric observation after being handed charges for sexual offences against teenage boys was offered bail on Thursday (Feb 10).

The man, who cannot be named to due gag orders prohibiting the publication of his name, designation, appointment and a school he was linked to, did not indicate if he was going to plead guilty or not.

He was offered bail of S$15,000. The prosecution is ready for a plea to be taken, but the defence lawyer said he needed to advise his client.

The case was adjourned for a further mention in March.

The man was charged on Jan 20 with two counts of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature with two male teenagers, and two counts of committing indecent acts with two male teenagers.

It is unclear if the two boys in the carnal intercourse charges are the same victims in the indecent act charges.

The victims were aged between 14 and 16, and the incidents took place between 2005 and 2007.

If convicted of carnal intercourse against the order of nature, an offence that has since been repealed, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

If convicted of an indecent act with a young person, he can be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both if it is his first offence.

Repeat offenders for such crimes face a maximum of four years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.