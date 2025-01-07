Bak kwa sellers finding ways to keep prices down ahead of peak Chinese New Year season

HIGHER COSTS OF MATERIALS

CNA’s checks showed that as of Sunday (Jan 5), some major bak kwa sellers such as Lim Chee Guan and Century Bakkwa have not yet increased their prices as compared to last year.



Others like Bee Cheng Hiang have slightly raised theirs.



Meanwhile, Fragrance Bak Kwa, which has managed to lower its prices compared to last year, said it has been able to keep costs low by turning to innovative ways of production.



“We are using different kinds of technology to help us, like using solar (power) in our factory to help reduce the costs and to manage the costs better,” said Mr CK Tan, director of operations at Fragrance Bak Kwa.



“Also, we normally pre-order our meat, so we try to get the best price for our pork to keep the price reasonable for our consumers.”



Century Bakkwa told CNA that ingredient costs are soaring. It currently pays S$45 (US$33) for a kilogram of the more premium Spanish Iberico pork, up from S$39 in previous years.



While the store has no plans to raise prices, it hopes its new products will help draw in more customers. Its owner Simbian Chua said sales are projected to be about 25 per cent higher than the same period last year.