Bak kwa sellers finding ways to keep prices down ahead of peak Chinese New Year season
This comes as ingredients to make the barbecued pork snack get more expensive.
SINGAPORE: Stores selling barbecued pork slices have started adjusting their prices ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations later this month, as ingredients get more expensive.
The sweet snack, known as bak kwa, is a staple in many households during the festive period.
With prices usually on the rise in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, some sellers told CNA they are exploring ways to cut production costs and keep prices stable. These include bulk ordering ingredients and using renewable energy sources.
HIGHER COSTS OF MATERIALS
CNA’s checks showed that as of Sunday (Jan 5), some major bak kwa sellers such as Lim Chee Guan and Century Bakkwa have not yet increased their prices as compared to last year.
Others like Bee Cheng Hiang have slightly raised theirs.
Meanwhile, Fragrance Bak Kwa, which has managed to lower its prices compared to last year, said it has been able to keep costs low by turning to innovative ways of production.
“We are using different kinds of technology to help us, like using solar (power) in our factory to help reduce the costs and to manage the costs better,” said Mr CK Tan, director of operations at Fragrance Bak Kwa.
“Also, we normally pre-order our meat, so we try to get the best price for our pork to keep the price reasonable for our consumers.”
Century Bakkwa told CNA that ingredient costs are soaring. It currently pays S$45 (US$33) for a kilogram of the more premium Spanish Iberico pork, up from S$39 in previous years.
While the store has no plans to raise prices, it hopes its new products will help draw in more customers. Its owner Simbian Chua said sales are projected to be about 25 per cent higher than the same period last year.
COMING UP WITH NEW PRODUCTS
The store offers a sugar-free bak kwa option that is suitable for people with diabetes or those looking for a healthier alternative, said Ms Chua.
“(There may be) diabetic or elderly patients (who) really have a craving for bak kwa, but they haven't (eaten it) for maybe the past 20 years.”
Bee Cheng Hiang said it is seeing more customers turning to e-commerce. To cut down on delivery costs, it has added a new self-pickup feature on its mobile app.
“We formed a new team that was able to help implement some technological advancements that will help us with our packing and our back-end,” said Ms Jessica Wong, assistant manager of sales and marketing at Bee Cheng Hiang.
“Because we have more internet orders, we have to implement a new packing and sorting workflow.”
The shop said certain offerings, such as boxes of the Chinese New Year delicacy in a special Chinese zodiac packaging, have already sold out.
It will also be working round-the-clock before the festive period to meet the surge in demand.