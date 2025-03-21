Trailer accident disrupts morning traffic along Balestier Road
The trailer driver, a 31-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations.
SINGAPORE: A large pipe fell off a trailer on Friday morning (Mar 21), blocking road lanes and causing a traffic jam along Balestier Road.
The police said they were alerted to the accident along Balestier Road towards Thomson Road at about 9am, adding that the trailer was believed to have skidded.
No injuries were reported.
The trailer driver, a 31-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.
Photos show a trailer blocking two out of three lanes. A large pipe had partially fallen onto the sidewalk.
Michelle Lee, who was at the scene, told CNA she was alighting at the bus stop opposite Balestier Point around 9.20am when she noticed people crowding around the traffic light junction.
"I didn't see any ambulance so I don't think there were any injuries," she said. "Traffic was not too congested even until the traffic police arrived to manage."
As of 9.30am, one of the three lanes headed towards Pegu Road was open while the other two remained blocked.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.05am, but that its assistance was not required.
The police said investigations are ongoing.
