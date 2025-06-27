Banana Leaf Apolo faces winding up application filed by poultry supplier

SINGAPORE: Indian restaurant Banana Leaf Apolo, known for its fish head curry, is facing a court application by a poultry supplier to be wound up, according to a notice published in the Government Gazette.

The notice was published on Tuesday (Jun 24).

Toh Thye San Farm, the poultry supplier, filed the application on Jun 11, with a hearing scheduled for Jul 4. The company is represented by Lighthouse Law.



The Banana Leaf Apolo's creditors or contributors who wish to support or oppose the application can appear at the hearing, said the notice.

Established in 1974, The Banana Leaf Apolo currently has two branches, both in Little India.

Checks by CNA indicated that, as of Friday evening, both outlets were still operating

In November last year, its outlet along Race Course Road had its licence suspended by the Singapore Food Agency for two weeks after accumulating 14 demerit points within 12 months.

The restaurant accumulated six points for selling unclean food, four points for failing to keep its premises clean and another four for not ensuring its appliances were kept clean.

CNA has contacted The Banana Leaf Apolo and the lawyers for Toh Thye San Farm for comment.