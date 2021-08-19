Bank employee to be charged with allegedly accessing, disclosing customers' information to 'Shanghai Police'

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman will be charged in court on Friday (Aug 20) with allegedly accessing the information of more than 3,300 customers at a bank and disclosing data belonging to 1,100 customers to a person who claimed to represent the “Shanghai Police”.

In a news release on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the woman had made a police report claiming that she had fallen prey to a China officials impersonation scam.

Investigations by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department showed that the woman allegedly accessed and conducted queries on the bank’s electronic customer database without authorisation between Apr 6 and Apr 22. She was employed by the bank at the time, said the police.

The woman will be charged with unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act and unauthorised disclosure customer information under the Banking Act.

The former carries a fine of up to S$5,000, up to two years in jail or both, while the latter is punishable by a fine of up to S$125,000, three years’ imprisonment or both.