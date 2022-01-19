New measures announced to boost digital banking security amid spate of SMS-phishing scams

SINGAPORE: Additional measures will be put in place within the next two weeks to bolster security of digital banking services, following a recent spate of SMS phishing scams targeting bank customers.

“The growing threat of online phishing scams calls for immediate steps to strengthen controls, while longer-term preventive measures are being evaluated for implementation in the coming months,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

“MAS expects all financial institutions to have in place robust measures to prevent and detect scams as well as effective incident handling and customer service in the event of a scam.”

The measures include the removal of clickable links in SMSes or emails sent to customers, setting a default threshold of S$100 or lower for funds transfer transaction notifications and having a delay of at least 12 hours before the activation of a new soft token on a mobile device.

Banks will also send a notification to the existing mobile number or email registered with the bank whenever there is a request to change these details.

Additional safeguards such as a cooling-off period before implementation of key account changes – such as key contact details – and more frequent scam education alerts will also be put in place.

Dedicated and well-resourced customer assistance teams to deal with feedback on potential fraud cases on a priority basis are also required.