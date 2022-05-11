One of 11 trainee lawyers who cheated in exams withdraws Bar application

SINGAPORE: One of the 11 trainee lawyers who cheated in the Bar exams was on Wednesday (May 11) allowed to withdraw his application to join the legal profession.

Leon Tay Quan Li also applied for his case to be sealed and for the hearing to be conducted in private, but Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon did not grant these requests.

Chief Justice Menon said Mr Tay was not a fit and proper person to be admitted to the Bar because he cheated in the 2020 Part B exams and after that, when confronted by the Dean of the Singapore Institute of Legal Education (SILE), "presented a false account of what had transpired".

The SILE conducts the Bar exams. Together with the Attorney-General and the Law Society, it is one of three parties that must not object to a Bar application in order for the lawyer to be admitted.