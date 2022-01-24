Basic salary for entry-level waste collection workers to rise to S$3,260 a month by 2028

SINGAPORE: The monthly basic salary for entry-level waste collection workers who are Singaporeans or permanent residents is set to rise to S$3,260 by 2028, under a new progressive wage model for the sector.

This comes after the Government accepted recommendations by the Tripartite Cluster for Waste Management (TCWM) for a progressive wage model for the waste management industry, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Jan 24).

The recommendations cover the waste collection and materials recovery sub-sectors, and also includes items such as a mandatory annual bonus as well as career and skills ladder progression.

Up to 3,000 Singaporean and permanent resident workers in the waste management sector are set to benefit from the new progressive wage model, said MOM and NEA.

MONTHLY SALARIES

Under the model, the basic wages for entry-level waste collection workers who are Singaporeans or permanent residents are set to increase from S$2,210 in July 2023. Subsequently, the amount will increase by S$210 each year until 2028 when it hits S$3,260.

This translates into a 48 per cent increase over the six-year period.

In the same line, the baseline wages for senior drivers in the waste collection sector are expected to increase from S$2,910 in 2023 to S$3,960 by 2028.

This will "ensure our lower-wage workers have meaningful and sustained wage growth to gain ground with the median worker", said MOM and NEA.

In the materials recovery sub-sector, entry-level jobs such as sorters can expect to see their pay increase from S$2,110 in 2023 to S$3,160 by 2028.