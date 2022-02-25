Going to Batam from Singapore? Here are some tips for a smooth, quarantine-free trip

SINGAPORE: With the launch of Singapore's first vaccinated travel lane (VTL) via sea on Friday (Feb 25) to Batam and Bintan in Indonesia, those planning to visit these destinations can now look forward to two-way quarantine-free travel.

The travel bubble is, for now, limited to trips between Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and the Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal in Batam as well as the Bandar Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal in Bintan.

CNA journalists Vanessa Lim and Jeremy Long made a quick trip to Batam to check out the process, and came back with some tips for a smooth travel experience.

CHECK AND PREPARE ALL NECESSARY DOCUMENTS

Prior to your trip, be sure to check Singapore and Indonesia’s official websites for the latest information on COVID-19 travel arrangements and requirements.

Do plan ahead and give yourself enough time to get ready all the necessary documents, such as travel insurance with COVID-19 coverage and a pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test – both of which could take several days to prepare.