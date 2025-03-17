Building and Construction Authority to get new chairman on Apr 1

SINGAPORE: Professor Tan Thiam Soon from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will be appointed chairman of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) with effect from Apr 1.

He will succeed Mr Lim Sim Seng who will be stepping down from the board, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and BCA said in a joint media release on Monday (Mar 17).

Prof Tan joined the board in 2019 and was appointed deputy chairman in 2021.

He served as president of SIT from 2013 to 2021 and is currently its inaugural institute professor, according to the SIT website. Prof Tan is also currently a board member of the Land Transport Authority.

Prof Tan was conferred the Meritorious Service Medal in 2023 and his other achievements include being named Outstanding Geotechnical Engineer by the Singapore Geotechnical Society in 2022.

OUTGOING CHAIRMAN

Mr Lim has served on the BCA board since 2020. He was appointed chairman in April 2021.

He guided the organisation through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the built environment sector navigate the disruptions caused by the crisis, said MND and BCA.

In 2022, Mr Lim oversaw the successful launch of the refreshed Built Environment Industry Transformation Map.

“Mr Lim also gave insightful guidance to the organisation in the recent industry branding efforts, which led to the launch of a public campaign to highlight the contributions of the sector in building Singapore,” read the release.

Mr Lim is a veteran banker who was previously in charge of DBS' group consumer banking and private banking business. He received the Public Service Medal in 2018 and was inducted as an Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore Distinguished Fellow (Financial Markets) in 2015.

OTHER BOARD MOVEMENTS

MND and BCA also announced other board changes, including the appointment of Mr Max Loh Khum Whai as deputy chairman. Mr Loh, a chartered accountant, is currently chairman of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

Three new members will be appointed to the board: Mr Tan Yoong Heng, Singapore Country Leader of the Australasia Region Board Member at Arup; Mr John Lim, Chairman of JL Family Office as well as Co-Founder and Former Group CEO of ARA Asset Management; and Dr Fereen Liew, Divisional Director (Income Security Policy) at the Ministry of Manpower.

“The new board will continue to steer BCA’s policies and strategies to transform the built environment sector, and shape a safe and liveable environment for Singapore,” said MND and BCA.

Two board members will step down upon the completion of their terms on Mar 31. They are Mr Wong Heang Fine, Chairman of Asia Infrastructure Solutions and Ms Jasmin Lau, Deputy Secretary (Policy) of the Ministry of Health.

“The MND and BCA welcome all new board members and would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Mr Lim and the other outgoing members for their guidance, invaluable service and contributions.”