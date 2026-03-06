Building and Construction Authority to get new CEO

SINGAPORE: The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will have a new chief executive, with Mr Derek Tan from the Ministry of National Development (MND) succeeding Mr Kelvin Wong later this year.

Mr Tan will be appointed CEO (designate) with effect from Apr 1 and will fully assume the role on May 1, MND and BCA said in a joint media release on Friday (Mar 6).

He has served in the public service for nearly 27 years across various portfolios in the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and MND.

In his current role as MND's executive director/planning and chief infrastructure planning officer, Mr Tan led transformation efforts in Singapore’s underground utilities space, and worked closely with BCA and the National Parks Board (NParks) on strategic policies and initiatives.

He was previously group director of special duties in the Land Transport Authority (LTA), founding CEO of EV-electric Charging, as well as HDB’s group director of housing management.

“Mr Tan’s extensive experience and familiarity with the built environment sector position him well for his new appointment as CEO,” MND and BCA said.

MR WONG’S STINT AT BCA

Mr Wong was appointed BCA CEO in November 2020, having previously worked at the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Mr Wong played a key role in the built environment sector’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He led efforts with industry leaders, trade associations and chambers, and government agencies to address manpower and financial challenges while ensuring the safe restart of construction activities.

After the pandemic, Mr Wong oversaw key policy changes, including the shift to firm-based regimes for supervision and safety inspections and the introduction of Mandatory Energy Improvement to improve the energy performance of existing buildings and reduce operational costs.

He also oversaw the review of the Code on Accessibility in the Built Environment, which included enhanced provisions for different users while introducing greater design flexibility.

“Under his leadership, BCA fostered a stronger innovation ecosystem and made strides in industry transformation, technology adoption and enterprise development,” MND and BCA said.

“We would like to thank Mr Wong for his invaluable contributions to the built environment sector and BCA, and welcome Mr Tan to his new appointment at BCA."