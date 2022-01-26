Public sector expected to contribute about 60% of total construction demand in 2022: BCA

Meanwhile, the private sector construction demand is expected to reach between S$11 billion and S$13 billion this year, comparable with the volume in 2021.

"Given the latest property cooling measures, residential building demand is anticipated to moderate year-on-year amid more cautious market sentiments," said BCA.

However, commercial building demand is expected to increase, as hotels and attractions undergo refurbishment to prepare for inbound tourism travel. Older commercial premises are also earmarked for redevelopment to enhance their asset values.

In addition, the industrial building demand in the private sector is expected to see some support from the construction of energy storage facilities and biopharmaceutical manufacturing plants.

PRELIMINARY TOTAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND IN 2021 ROSE 42 PER CENT

The preliminary total construction demand for 2021 increased by 42 per cent to about S$30 billion compared to 2020.

This was largely driven by public housing and infrastructure projects, as well as an improvement in investment sentiments, said BCA.

The increase was about 7 per cent higher than the upper bound of BCA's earlier forecast of S$23 billion to S$28 billion, mainly due to an increase in tender prices resulting from manpower and materials cost inflation.

The public sector construction demand rose from S$12.2 billion in 2020 to S$18.2 billion in 2021, underpinned by major projects such as the Cross Island Line, the Jurong Region Line, the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and new Build-To-Order units.

Construction demand in the private sector also rose from S$8.9 billion in 2020 to S$11.8 billion in 2021, supported by higher demand for residential, commercial and industrial building developments as the economy recovers.