Former BCA officer charged with corruption over construction site inspections

SINGAPORE: A former temporary inspection officer with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) was on Friday (Aug 27) charged with corruption involving two construction site inspections.

Tan Ming Lie, 32, is suspected of obtaining bribes from a general manager of Domain Trading & Construction on Nov 25 last year, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The firm was then managing a construction site at 69 Begonia Drive in Yio Chu Kang. The payment was purportedly an inducement for Tan to “not show disfavour” in a BCA inspection at the location.

The suspected bribe came in the form of a S$600 payment for consultancy services, provided to Domain Trading by Angelshield Safety Consultant.

The next day, Tan allegedly tried to obtain another bribe using the same method.

This time, he approached a project manager of Sin Hock Keong Construction, which was managing a site at 4 Plantation Avenue in Serangoon.

But the incident was reported to BCA and subsequently referred to CPIB.

Tan was charged with two counts of corruption on Friday. If convicted, he could be jailed up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

“The maximum imprisonment term for each offence of corruption can be increased to seven years if it is in relation to a matter or contract with the Government or public body, or a subcontract to execute work comprised in such contract,” said CPIB.