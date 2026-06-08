Growing numbers of volunteers tackle trash on Singapore's beaches

SINGAPORE: More people are heading to the beach – not just for recreation, but also to help clean up Singapore’s coastline.

Organisers of beach clean-up initiatives say volunteer participation has increased by as much as 50 per cent over the past year, reflecting growing public interest in environmental conservation.

Participants said they are driven by a desire to give back to the community and make a positive impact on the environment.

A recent two-hour clean-up session at East Coast Park saw 65 volunteers collect about 320kg of rubbish, filling more than 80 bags.

SEASONAL SURGE IN MARINE LITTER

Mr Yasser Amin, CEO of environmental organisation Stridy, said the amount of marine litter found on Singapore's beaches fluctuates throughout the year according to seasonal weather patterns.

“June, July, August and September – that’s usually when the trash load goes up. (In) December, January and February, we hardly see anything on the beaches,” he said.

“So, (it’s largely) to do with the regional wind direction.”