Beach Road Army Market sellers worry new Lazada SAF store could put them out of business

SINGAPORE: For anyone who has served National Service, making the trek to Beach Road Army Market to get military gear would have been a rite of passage.

But this may change for future generations after Tuesday's (Sep 6) launch of Lifestylemart, a new online store stocking selected Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) products on the Lazada platform.

Army Market stallholders who spoke to CNA on the same day as the launch expressed concern that this new e-commerce option would chip away at their business - which was already slowing before the COVID-19 pandemic.

When CNA visited the Market at lunchtime on a weekday, there were only a few customers milling about the shops. But stallholders said the marketplace was just as quiet on weekends.

Mr Jeffrey Yap has run Chop Chip Huat, a shop selling military attire and gear, for more than 30 years. The 70-year-old told CNA that business has been "so-so".

"We sell everything in order to survive. If you only sell army goods, you're dead," he said in Mandarin, adding that he was keeping the shop going to "pass the days".

Mr Yap mainly sells items to new recruits before their enlistment. He also caters to customers looking for items not available on SAF's eMart.