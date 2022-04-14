Beach Road chopper attack: Man to be charged with attempted murder; victim believed to be his wife

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman in the Beach Road area on Thursday (Apr 14) will be charged with attempted murder, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, is believed to be his wife, the police added.

He will be charged in court on Saturday. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment, a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine, or both.

The police said they responded to the case at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man allegedly attacked the woman with a chopper. Before authorities arrived, he is believed to have slit his own wrists.

“Several members of the public had intervened to help the victim and prevent the man from causing further harm to the victim. Police officers arrived at the scene, located the armed man in the vicinity and deployed Taser to subdue him,” SPF added.

The man was arrested and both he and the victim were conscious when taken to hospital.

The chopper was seized and police investigations are ongoing.

“The police would like to commend the members of the public who had intervened to prevent the man from causing further harm to the woman,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jeremy Ang.

The police said they are aware of videos of the incident making their rounds online. They urged members of the public to avoid circulating the videos and speculating on the case.