'I knew I had to stop him': Men who helped to fend off attacker at Beach Road

Speaking to CNA, Mr Wei said he did not have time to feel afraid, he just knew that he could not let the man get away.

“I just grabbed a chair and threw it at him, after that, whatever I could find, I threw at him,” he said in Mandarin.



Mr Wei was one of the several individuals at the scene on Thursday (Apr 14) evening when the 46-year-old man wielding a chopper allegedly attacked a woman in the Beach Road area.

The police said they responded to the case at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Footage of the incident circulating on social media showed a man dressed in black apparently slashing the woman several times, as she laid on the road behind a parked car.

Building signage identified the location as next to Zhong Hua Steamboat and Hotel Calmo Bugis.

Another Zhong Hua Steamboat employee who only wanted to be known as Mr Lin, said he jumped in to help out of fear that the man would attack more people.