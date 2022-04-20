Victim of Beach Road chopper attack in stable condition, funds raised to help her

SINGAPORE: The woman injured in a chopper attack on Beach Road is in a stable condition but needs surgery for her injuries.

Staff and business owners in the area who spoke to CNA on Wednesday (Apr 20) said that they have not been able to visit Ms Han Hongli but understand that she is in a stable condition.

Her boss, the owner of Chong Qing (Original) Steamboat at Beach Road, gave an update on the victim's condition in a Facebook livestream on Monday.

"My injured staff member, she's fine, just that her injuries are quite bad. I went to visit her ... she's very badly injured, but she's very stable now," said the man, who identified himself as Edmund on Facebook. He runs livestreams on the platform regularly to sell food stuff.

CNA has contacted him for more information.

Cheng Guoyuan, a Chinese national, was charged on Saturday with the attempted murder of the 42-year-old woman. The 46-year-old is accused of "slashing and chopping" her with a chopper repeatedly, according to a charge sheet.

Ms Han is believed to be his wife, the police said previously. According to a report from 8World, a colleague of Ms Han said her family has been informed of the incident.

Videos that have gone viral show several men throwing objects at Cheng during the attack to try and fend him off. Ten people received Public Spiritedness Awards from the police on Monday.